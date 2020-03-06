ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.43.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

