ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.07 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $780.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

