9,000 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.19 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.