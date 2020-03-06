9,000 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

