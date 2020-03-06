874 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Booking makes up approximately 1.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,433,000 after acquiring an additional 61,493 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,605,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,647.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,901.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,959.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,592.45 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,026.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.