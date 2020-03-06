8,438 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $185.17 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.16 and a 200 day moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.