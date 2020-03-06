7,871 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

NYSE V opened at $186.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.07. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

