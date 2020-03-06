735 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

