6,000 Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,566,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $252.72 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

