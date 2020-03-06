6,000 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $287.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.49 and a 200-day moving average of $275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

