600 Shares in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of TRP opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

