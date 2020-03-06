5,580 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38,994.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Nomura raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

