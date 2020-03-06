536 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

