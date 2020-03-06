4,000 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $361.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

