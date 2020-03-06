22,000 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,187,000 after acquiring an additional 237,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,209,483 shares of company stock valued at $139,409,309 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

