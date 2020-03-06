210 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,534,000 after purchasing an additional 527,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $119.90 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $117.60 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

