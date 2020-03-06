199,740 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.22% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.