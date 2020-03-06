1,492 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.