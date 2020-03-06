10,750 Shares in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Separately, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $24.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

