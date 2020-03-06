10,463 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,257.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,560 shares of company stock worth $160,065 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

