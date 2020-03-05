Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
