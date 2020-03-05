Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.54.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $8.88 on Thursday, hitting $129.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

