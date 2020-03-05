Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered Workday from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.90.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 88.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.