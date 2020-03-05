Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Winpak from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winpak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.83.

Shares of Winpak stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.16. 93,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,870. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$38.70 and a 52-week high of C$49.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.58.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

