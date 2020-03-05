Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,363,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

