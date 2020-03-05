Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 571,782 Shares

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 571,782 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $5,832,176.40. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $4,040,958.60.

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 245,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,425,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 426,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 188.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

