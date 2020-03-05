Wedbush Increases Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Price Target to $40.00

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Obseva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

OBSV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 1,387,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,161. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Obseva by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Obseva by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Obseva in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Obseva in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

