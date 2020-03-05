Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Wajax stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.32. The firm has a market cap of $260.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. Wajax has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$19.69.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

