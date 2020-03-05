Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.96. 10,099,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,812. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

