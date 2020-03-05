Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.39

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.05. Virtus Health shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 160,896 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $326.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Virtus Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.99%.

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

