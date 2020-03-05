Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. Veritone updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of VERI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 20,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,448. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Veritone has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

