Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $605,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $788,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,040. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

