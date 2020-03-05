Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,583. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.