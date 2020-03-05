U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,463 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 12,687,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,544. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.