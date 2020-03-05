True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TNT.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The firm has a market cap of $667.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.11.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

