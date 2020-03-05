True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given a C$7.75 Price Target at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been given a C$7.75 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.54. 424,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.40 and a 52-week high of C$8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

