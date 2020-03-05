TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $617.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded down $41.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $536.37. 941,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,314. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $421.98 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 207,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after buying an additional 203,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 436,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,595,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.