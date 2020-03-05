TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$11.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE TA traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.44. 1,022,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,347. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -21.84.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

