Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 73.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.13.

Shares of TOU remained flat at $C$10.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,149.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,589,330 shares in the company, valued at C$157,355,325.93. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,604 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

