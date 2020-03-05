TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post $651.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $639.40 million and the highest is $663.90 million. TopBuild reported sales of $619.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

NYSE BLD traded down $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $110.67. 455,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $46,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

