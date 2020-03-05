TD Securities Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,347. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -21.84. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.02.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

