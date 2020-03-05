TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Linda Pace Acquires 19,984 Shares of Stock

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Linda Pace acquired 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 430,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,676. TCG BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $727.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TCG BDC by 468.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TCG BDC by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in TCG BDC by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

