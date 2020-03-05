Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

