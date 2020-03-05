SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.65. 3,976,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

