SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.42 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $202.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,413 shares of company stock worth $3,679,094. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

