Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
SUPN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 32,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
