Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

SUPN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 32,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

