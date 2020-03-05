Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $248.12

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.12 and traded as low as $228.57. Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 20,272 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.98.

About Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

