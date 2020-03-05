Steven C. Jones Sells 297,300 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 614,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,017. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 436.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,086,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

