Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 609,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,231,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $76.19. 12,541,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,384. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

