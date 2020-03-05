Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 5,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,702. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.
About Sprott Focus Trust
There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.
