Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 5,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,702. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,065,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 270,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,115 in the last three months. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

